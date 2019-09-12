EDWARD MAX SQUID MARTINEZ Edward Max "Squid" Martinez 31, April 16 1988 - September 4, 2019 passed away suddenly in a car accident. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is preceded in death by daughter Aliyah Jane Paige Martinez, father Edward Martinez Sr., maternal great-grandparents Max and Mena Baca, maternal grandpa Eddie Arguello, paternal grandma Connie Wright, uncles Rick and Don Martinez, Survived by fiance Ashley Garcia, daughter Christiana, sons Edward Antiono Max, and Angelo, mom Jo Lynn Gallegos, stepdad Lawrence Gallegos, sisters Danielle, Vanessa, brothers Nic and Kevin, maternal grandparents Gene Romero and Judy Romero, Uncle Gene Romero (Heidi), cousin Alex, father-in-law & mother-in-law Michael & Naomie Flores, sisters-in-law Esperanza, Tonya, nephew Santiago, aunts Brenda & Christina Arguello, cousins Dylan, Miranda, aunt Angela Ulibarri (Jeff), cousin, Devyn, and many special brothers, sisters, cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and many friends. Arrangements will be held at St. Annes Church Rosary at 7:30pm Monday Sept. 16, 2019 Mass at 10:00am Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019 , Reception to follow at St. Annes Parish Hall after mass. Obituary can also be viewed at www.avistacremationandburial.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Sept. 15, 2019