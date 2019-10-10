Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen Goldwyn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EILEEN GOLDWYN Eileen Goldwyn was born in Mt. Vernon, NY on August 10, 1942. She passed away on Saturday, September 21 from an incurable cancer. She went to public school in Great Neck, NY, was an outstanding student, also an excellent piano player. She graduated from Barnard College in NYC. Eileen attended the University of California, Berkeley, earning a doctorate in Criminology. Eileen returned to New York teaching at Barnard College for one year. That was when she discovered pottery and it became her passion in life. She went back to California, living in Grass Valley (in the Sierra foothills) and in Mendocino (on the Pacific coast) and then lived for a time in Manzanita on the Oregon coast, as she loved the ocean. She often spent summers attending workshops at a place called Pond Farm, directed by Margarite Wildenheim, a Bauhaus-trained (German-American) potter/artist who came to the US in 1940 and known as a premier potter and teacher. About 10 years ago she moved to Santa Fe because of the artistic and creative atmosphere. It turned out to be a wonderful move as she found the creative community she wanted and many wonderful friends. Shortly after settling in, she joined the Friends of the Santa Fe Public Library and began volunteering at the Southside Branch, initially cashiering in the Friends store, then moving on to sorting donations to sell in the store and in weekend sales. Her family includes brother Michael Goldwyn (and wife Sallie Goldwyn), sister Joan Goldwyn Greene (and husband Stuart Greene), niece Elissa Harris, and nephews Stephen, Eli, Joshua and Adam. Contributions may be made in Eileen's name to the Friends of the Santa Fe Public Library or an art-oriented organization.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 13, 2019

