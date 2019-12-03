EILEEN V. FELLOWS Eileen V. Fellows, age 88, resident of Santa Fe, New Mexico, passed away on November 25, 2019. Eileen was born on September 1, 1931 in Trinidad, Colorado to Violet (Menapace) and Joe Martinelli, who precede her in death, as does her husband, Don Fellows, whom she married on January 19, 1952 in Denver, CO. Eileen is also preceded in death by her sister, Esther (Martinelli) Brown and her brother, Herb Martinelli. Eileen is survived by her daughter, Jamie Fellows and her son, Mark Fellows. Eileen graduated with honors from Trinidad Junior College with an associate degree in business in 1951, and she worked for the State of New Mexico's Air Quality Bureau. Eileen was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and has been active in her faith since 1967. The family wishes to thank her many friends who supported Eileen in her later years. Services will take place on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, located at 4 Mutt Nelson Rd., Santa Fe, NM, 87507. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 5, 2019