ELEANOR (LULU) VALENCIA Eleanor (Lulu) Valencia, age 53, of Pecos, NM, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 19, 2019. She was born on September 28, 1966 to Bartolo and Julia Valencia, who precede her in death, as does her sister Betty Valencia and brothers Floyd and Raymond Valencia of Pecos. She is survived by her only son Catalino Valencia and spouse Melinda; her pet children OJ, Jacket and Machicha; brothers Danny and wife Yolanda, Magin and wife Carol, Tony, Frank, Andrew, and Lorenzo and wife Rosemary Valencia; sisters Gayla and husband Tino Quintana, Pearl Hernandez, and Mary Valencia; and numerous nieces and nephews. Lulu's love and motherly grace are irreplaceable and have touched many lives. Eleanor's services will be held at St. Anthony's Parish in Pecos, NM on Friday, October 25, 2019. A Rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m., a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., and a reception will follow at Pecos Sheriff's Posse at 2:00 p.m. after burial. Serving as Honorary Pallbearer is Vivian (Celina) Valencia. Please contact Eleanor's brother Lorenzo Valencia (Rose) at 505-603-0599 or 505-603-8524 to discuss donating food or other contributions. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 24, 2019