ELEANOR YOLANDA BUSTOS-CHAVEZ On the evening of September 26, 2019 Eleanor Yolanda Bustos-Chavez passed away in Mesa, Arizona at the age of 69. Born to Bennie and Lena Bustos in 1949. Eleanor was born and raised in Santa Fe, New Mexico and moved to California where she met her husband Vincent. The two were married and raised two daughters. Eleanor was a loving and compassionate woman to her family and to all that met her. Eleanor and Vincent created a successful software company which they ran for several years in...Arizona. Eleanor was a homemaker, a vivid doll collector, loved to collect photographs of family members. Eleanor is preceded in death by her parents Bennie & Lena Bustos, grandparents Nora and Abenicio Montoya and nephew Miguel Gallegos. She is survived by her husband Vincent and her two daughters Noran Shamyer and husband Paul, daughter Shanda Chavez and Soul mate Eric, grandchildren Darian, Jade, Markus and Aven, sisters Gloria Romero, Irene Ortiz, Theresa Gallegos, Olivia Hayes and brother Martin Bustos, and many beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday October 19, 2019 at 4:30 pm at Cristo Rey Catholic Church located at 1120 Canyon Road Santa Fe, NM. Reception to follow immediately after at the Cristo Rey Gymnasium.

