1/2
ELENA PATRICA "PAT" CORDOVA
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELENA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELENA PATRICA CORDOVA (PAT)
06/18/1950 - 11/18/2020

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Elena Patrica Cordova (Pat). She was preceded in death by grandparents, Gonzalo and Antonia Valdez; Cresencio and Pablita Salazar; parents, Nicolas and Anita Valdez; her beloved husband, Steve L. Cordova; beloved son, Richard Benjamin Romero; sister, Paula Martinez and many other relatives.
She is survived by beloved son, Stephen C. Romero; brother, Nick Valdez and Angie; sisters, Toni Baca and Martha Valdez; Goddaughter, Melanie Garcia; nephews, Nick Valdez and Jessica; Adam Valdez and Brandy; Jacob Roybal and Kelly; Angelo Roybal and Shantelle; Vincent Martinez; Matthew Martinez and their families and many other relatives.
Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID-19, memorial services are pending. Please visit the online guest register for Elena at RiversideFunerals.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe
3232 Cerrillos Rd
Santa Fe, NM 87507
(505) 395-9150
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved