ELENA PATRICA CORDOVA (PAT)
06/18/1950 - 11/18/2020
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Elena Patrica Cordova (Pat). She was preceded in death by grandparents, Gonzalo and Antonia Valdez; Cresencio and Pablita Salazar; parents, Nicolas and Anita Valdez; her beloved husband, Steve L. Cordova; beloved son, Richard Benjamin Romero; sister, Paula Martinez and many other relatives.
She is survived by beloved son, Stephen C. Romero; brother, Nick Valdez and Angie; sisters, Toni Baca and Martha Valdez; Goddaughter, Melanie Garcia; nephews, Nick Valdez and Jessica; Adam Valdez and Brandy; Jacob Roybal and Kelly; Angelo Roybal and Shantelle; Vincent Martinez; Matthew Martinez and their families and many other relatives.
Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID-19, memorial services are pending.