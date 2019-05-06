Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elena Romero Morgan. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

ELENA ROMERO MORGAN JANUARY 12, 1943 - APRIL 20, 2019 Elena Romero Morgan, a resident of Santa Fe, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday April 20, 2019. She was born on January 12, 1943 to Carmen and John Romero in Gallup, New Mexico. She was an avid reader as a child and worked in the Gallup local library in high school. She went on to major in English at New Mexico State and got her BS in 1965. After facing racial discrimination when trying to find a teaching job in Colorado, she decided instead to attend law school. She received her Juris Doctor from the University of Colorado, Boulder in 1974. She moved to Pennsylvania after law school and worked as a Legislative Analyst and Municipal Bureau Chief before beginning her law career as a prosecutor for the Pennsylvania Department of State. She always wanted to practice law in her home state of New Mexico. She subsequently got up early in the morning before work in Pennsylvania and studied for the New Mexico Bar. Once she became a member of the NM Bar she got a job shortly thereafter working as a prosecutor for both NM Dept. of Regulation and Licensing and NM Dept. of Tax and Revenue before retiring last year. She is survived by her daughter Alison; sister Rosalie and brother John. A gathering of friends and family in her memory will held at Berardinelli Funeral Home (1399 Luisa Street, Santa Fe, NM) on May 9 at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, inquire about donations to the Esperanza Family Shelter (505-365-7635). "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 7, 2019

