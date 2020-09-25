ELIANE LEVY Eliane Levy died on September 12, 2020 in Santa Fe after a long illness. Eliane Marchandeau-Rouanet was born in Paris, France on August 5, 1933. She adored that city, and in her later years would be sure to tell all she met that she was "born in Paris." Eliane had a difficult childhood, growing up in Paris during the Nazi Occupation in World War II. As a teenager, Eliane met the love of her life, Emile Levy. Emile was born in Casablanca on October 26, 1935, and his family moved to Paris when he was two. He too had a difficult childhood, hiding from the Nazis for four years on a farm during the war, separated from his family. Eliane and Emile married on January 10, 1956 in Paris, on a snowy day. Together, they had four children, Eric, Pierre, Marlon, and Francois. Emile and Eliane decided to immigrate to the United States in late 1969, first settling in Dallas, then New York, and finally to Taos in 1978. There they made their home for 32 years. Eliane and Emile ran an art gallery where Eliane showed Emile's many paintings and sculptures, and the work of French artists. They also ran The House of Taos restaurant, in a peaceful setting with spectacular views, where Eliane was both the master chef and host Eliane and Emile were married for 54 years, until Emile died as a result of a cycling accident at the Colorado Springs Velodrome in 2010. A voracious reader with an encyclopedic knowledge of literature, Eliane's large collection of books filled her modest home. Eliane was also passionate about music and an accomplished singer. Gardening was a craft at which she excelled. Family was Eliane's life. She was deeply devoted to Emile and to her children. She loved to travel, particularly to her native France, where she would renew ties with family and her native culture. Eliane was a gentle soul who endeared herself to all who knew her. Eliane is survived by Eric Levy (Kathy) of Austin, Marlon Levy (Jennifer) of Richmond, Pierre Levy (Ellen) of Santa Fe, Francois Levy (Julie) of Austin, 13 grandchildren, and 3 great-grand-children, her two brothers, Maurice (Monique) and Rene (Micheline), who live in France, and many nieces and nephews.



