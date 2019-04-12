Santa Fe New Mexican

ELIAS HERRERA

ELIAS HERRERA Elias Herrera, 82, of Santa Fe, NM passed away on April 9th, 2019. A Rosary will be recited on Wednesday April 17TH, 2019 at 10:00a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Pecos, NM. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00a.m. Burial will take place at Pecos Cemetery. Honorary Pallbearers will be Justina Romero, all nieces and nephews. Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: berardinellifuneralhome.com
