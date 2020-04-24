ELIAS T. GRIEGO, SR. Elias T. Griego, Sr. of Santa Fe, New Mexico born September 2, 1949 passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020 of natural causes. He is preceded in death by both his parents, Dave and Antonia Griego and niece, Micaela Griego. He is survived by his four children Eileen Perea (Sef), Toby, Elias, and Leroy Griego, ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Celebration of life for Elias will be announced at a later date. All arrangements are through Berardinelli Family Funeral Home. Please visit their website www.berardinellifuneralhome.com to leave your condolences and fondest memories of our Dad.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 26, 2020