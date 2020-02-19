Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELINOR M. DICKSON. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

ELINOR M. DICKSON Elinor M. Dickson, 77, passed away in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on February 12, 2020. Elinor was born on March 07, 1942 in Great Falls, Montana, to Margery and Orlo Misfeldt. She graduated from Butte High School in 1960 and met her husband Frank P. Dickson Jr. at Fishing Bridge in Yellowstone National Park that same year. Elinor attended the University of Montana from 1960-1962 and then transferred to Baylor University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in 1964. Frank and Elinor married March 22, 1963 in Waco, Texas, and moved to New Mexico in the late 1960's where they raised their three children. Elinor returned to school and became a registered nurse with a degree from the University of Albuquerque in 1980. She dedicated her professional career to public service in behavioral health, working at St. Martin's Homeless Shelter in Albuquerque, the New Mexico Children's Youth & Families Department, and the New Mexico Human Services Department, Medical Assistance Division. Elinor was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta, Sigma Tau Delta, and the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was a lifelong active member of the Episcopal Church. Elinor cherished her family, friends, and her home state of Montana. Elinor is preceded in death by her husband, Frank P. Dickson Jr. and her sister, Francis Winkler. She is survived by her three children; Frank P. Dickson III, Claire Dickson and her husband Samuel Gollis, and Mark Dickson; and her grandchildren, Bryan Galindro, Adam Dickson, Paul Gollis, Isabella Davis, and Ella Ruth Gollis. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to P.E.O. Sisterhood or St. Martin's Homeless Shelter. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Bede's Episcopal Church in Santa Fe, NM. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032

