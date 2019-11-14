Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELIZABELLE (BELLE) MARTINEZ. View Sign Service Information DeVargas Funeral Home 623 N. Railroad Ave. Espanola , NM 87532 (505)-662-2400 Send Flowers Obituary

ELIZABELLE (BELLE) MARTINEZ Our sister, aunt and friend, ELIZABELLE (BELLE) MARTINEZ, a resident of El Rancho, was called home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Belle was preceded in death by her husband, Emilio Joe Martinez, Jr.; parents, Tobias, Sr. and Rosalina Gomez; brothers, Tobias, Jr. (Toby), and Edward Gomez; sister, Delores Cutler; in-laws, Emilio J. Sr. and Teodora Martinez. She was employed by the State of New Mexico, Santa Fe County and Los Alamos National Laboratory for many years. Belle was a very humble, kind, generous, loving person who would help anyone in need. No one was a stranger to her. She had a great love for family and friends. She also loved animals, especially her many pet dogs she had throughout her life. Ms. Martinez is survived by her sisters, Loyola Gomez of El Rancho and Lorraine Jimenez (Frank) of Tesuque; sisters-in-law, Mary Lou and Frances Gomez; brother-in-law, Louis Cutler and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Per her wishes, a celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Sangre de Cristo Chapel of DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will take place on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. The family of Elizabelle (Belle) Martinez has entrusted their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espa¤ola Valley. 505-747-7477 -

