ELIZABETH (BETTY) BARBARA SERNA DE LOPEZ CARDENAS JULY 18, 1930 - APRIL 22, 2020 Elizabeth (Betty) Cardenas, our precious and loving Mother, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, from natural causes on April 22, 2020. She lived a full life with grace and elegance and the love of her family, faith, and community. Elizabeth was born and raised in Santa Fe to mother, Francis Lopez de Ortiz and father, Venceslao Serna. Isabel desciende de antiguas familias de origen espanola. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Cardenas; her mother, Francis Serna de Lopez; father, Venceslao Serna; sister Ester Baca; and brother, Dr. Ven Serna; nieces, Rosalie Baca Grace and Jeanne Baca. Elizabeth is survived by her five beloved children; her sister-in-law, Yolanda (Nela) Ortiz y Pino and only niece, Michelle Baca Monta¤o; son, Robert A. Cardenas; daughter, Theresa E. Cardenas; son, Tom M. Cardenas (spouse Karen); son, Edward P. Cardenas (spouse Kelly); and son David V. Cardenas (spouse Mary Grace); her loving grandchildren; Jessica Cardenas Jones and spouse Chuck; Bobby Schmille; Bob Cardenas and Fiance Whitney; Dr. Justin Cardenas and spouse Dr. Caitlin Cardenas; Taylor Rose Cardenas; and her five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She graduated from Loretto Academy in Santa Fe, attended Loretto Heights College in Denver, Colorado and was the 16th Fiesta Queen to hold court since the inauguration of the royal title which occurred in 1929. She began dancing at the age of five and developed a love of Spanish dance. In 1949 she moved to San Francisco to attend the Christensen School of Ballet where she studied ballet and classical Spanish dance under Guillermo Del Oro and Flamenco under Elisa Cansino the aunt of Rita Hayworth. She returned to Santa Fe in 1952, opened a dance studio and introduced Spanish dance and flamenco to a new generation of New Mexicans. Her legacy of expanding classical Spanish dance and flamenco in New Mexico was documented in the exhibit titled "Flamenco: From Spain to New Mexico" curated by Nicolasa Chavez at the Museum of International Folk Art, November 2015. Elizabeth is also featured in the book "The Spirit of Flamenco: From Spain to New Mexico." In the exhibition her bedroom was recreated with her original Columbia turntable, dance costumes, and castanets. These items are still on view in the touring version of the exhibition titled "Flamenco: From Spain to the U.S." After a two-year run at the Museum of International Folk Art and a tour throughout New Mexico the exhibition opened its U.S. tour in January at the Appleton Museum of Art in Ocala, Florida. She was also an important member of the Hispanic Women's Council. She met Robert Cardenas a Civil Engineer while teaching dance in Santa Fe. They married in 1953. She was a lifetime member of Catholic Daughters Court Santa Maria and she served on the Alter Society at Saint Bernadette's in Albuquerque for the many years while raising a family. We were blessed to have had our parents in our lives. They never wavered in their faith and trust of God and continued to acknowledge His blessings. Mother would always say to us as her grandmother did; Un d¡a a la vez. Con paciencia se gana el cielo. Private services will be held for immediate family only, due to the pandemic, however a memorial Mass and Celebration of Mom's life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent to 8100 Wyoming Blvd. NE, Suite M4 #159, Albuquerque, NM 87113. In lieu of flowers, you may consider donating to the International Folk Art Museum on behalf of the exhibition,

