ELIZABETH JEAN HEMMER Elizabeth Jean Hemmer, 79, of Santa Fe, NM, passed peacefully on August 14, 2019. "Betty Jean" was born in Santa Fe, NM on November 1, 1939 to Roy and Florinda Rotunno. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Gilbert Rotunno, and nieces Rolanda and Suzanne Rotunno. After earning her degree in psychology from New Mexico Highlands University, Elizabeth began her career in California. She returned to Santa Fe, where she spent a lifetime serving the community, advocating for the disadvantaged. Elizabeth was a compassionate champion to HIV patients, immigrant families and helped to initiate adults into Catholicism through work with R.C.I.A. She retired from Catholic Charities, only to continue outreach through the archdiocese, Bienvenidos, and Somos Unidos. Left to mourn her loss are son Matthew Hemmer, sister Joann McDonald (Alvis), sister-in-law Catherine Rotunno, nephews James McDonald, Roy Rotunno, Thomas Rotunno, Victor Rotunno (Tammy), nieces Kathleen Orr (John), Maureen Atkins, and many dear friends, cousins, great nieces, nephews. Visitation will begin at 5:00 PM Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Kiva Chapel of Rivera Family Funeral Home, where a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm Wednesday evening. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm Thursday, August 22 at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, followed by Interment at Rosario Cemetery and reception at The Nancy Rodriguez Community Center, 1 Prairie Dog Loop. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019