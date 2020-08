ELIZABETH VILLEGAS 6/28/30 - 8/17/15 Five years ago God took you out of this chaotic world into his loving arms. I still miss you beyond measure. Your leaving has left a void in my heart which I cannot fill. I would not ask you to return to me for I know you are in a place of love and beauty but, oh, how I long to hear your voice. I look forward to the day of our sweet reunion. Your Son, Dominic Villegas



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store