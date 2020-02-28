ELIZARDO LEE ROMERO Elizardo "Lee" Romero, 79 was called home to be with our savior Jesus Christ after a lengthy illness on February 27, 2020 surrounded by his wife and loving family. He was born on April 18, 1940 in Agua Fria Village to Manuelita and Elizardo Romero Sr. He married Celina Romero on November 17, 1956 in Santa Fe, NM. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elizardo and Manuelita Romero. He is survived by his wife, Maria Celina Romero; son, Frank Romero (Sandra); daughter, Nancy (Robert) Rivera; sister, Jessie (Rudy) Martinez; granddaughters; Andrea Romero-Vega (Chris Vega), Kella Romero, Tamara Snee, Arianna Romero (Aaron Scott); great-grandkids; Krystina, Destinee, Noah, Amina, Elizio; nieces and nephews; Monica Leyba (Frank), Melissa Garcia (Gibby), Janice C de Baca (Ron) and family; and close friends, David and Darla. Elizardo was a proud owner of L&L Portable Toilets, Inc. He was also a member of the Crusillo Movement since 1977, as well as a member of Hermanos Cruzados and Knights of Columbus. He faithfully served the San Isidro Choir for many years and was a former mayordomo. Elizardo inspired many people with his music. A Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10: 00 a.m. at San Isidro Catholic Church followed by Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment following the Mass at Agua Fria Cemetery. Interment following the Mass at Agua Fria Cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 1, 2020