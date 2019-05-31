ELOISE TRIPP Eloise Tripp 7-28-1939 - 05-29-2019, a resident of Eldorado for over 20 years, passed away surrounded by family. Eloise was from the Bay area and worked in banking. Eloise enjoyed arts and crafts, rescuing dogs and football. Eloise was an only child, she is preceded in death by her father Chessel Mills, and her mother Maimie Mills She is survived by her husband, Roger Tripp her sons, Steven and Jeff and daughter, Laura. There will be no services at this time.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on June 2, 2019