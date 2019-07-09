ELOY LORENZO TAPIA Eloy Lorenzo Tapia, 85, resident of Bernalillo, NM, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2019, surrounded by family. Eloy was 85 years old, born in Tapia, NM. He entered the Navy at 16, serving in the Korean war, before marrying his wife Evangeline. Throughout life he was a rancher, sailor, copper miner, milkman, police officer, MVD judge, and EEO officer. He is preceded in death by parents Casimira and Porfirio Tapia, siblings William, Pete, Pilo, Lou West, Kenny Quintana, Tilly, and eldest son Ruben. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Evangeline; children Diane, Lorella, Suzette and Mario Gonzales, Steve, Jeanette and Rory Wicks, Xavier and Bernadette Tapia; siblings Stella Gonzales, Eliza Romero, Maida and Jo Sanchez, Joanne and George Robbins. He loved all of his family dearly, had many grand and great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews-all too many to count. "Well done thou good and faithful servant enter thou into the joy of the Lord!" Matthew 25:21. Services in Santa Fe: Friday, July 12, 2019 9:30 at St. Anne Church, 11:00 burial at National Cemetery, followed by reception at St. Anne Church hall.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on July 10, 2019