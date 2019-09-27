Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emelecio A. "Jr." Larra¤aga. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

EMELECIO JR. A. LARRA¥AGA Emelecio "Jr." A. Larra¤aga, 87, passed away suddenly on September 23, 2019. He was born December 18, 1931 in Tapia, NM to Melquiades and Matianita Larra¤aga. Being raised in Los Ricones Colorados for most of his young life, Jr. lived with the Leocadio and Aurelia Larra¤aga family. It was there that he learned to work hard and what it meant to be an honest and respectful man a man of faith. His years were filled with many great memories and friendships that continue to be an important part of his life until this day. Jr. spoke often of his love and respect for the many people who taught him not only about work, but life. Jr. served with the Army during the Korean Conflict, returning home as a decorated soldier. He worked for the Bigbee Ranch in New Mexico and Colorado. He retired from NMDOT District 5, after 25 years, at the age of 52. Jr. was a simple man and asked for little, but in the end he got it all. Jr. is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Rosina; three children, Jose Larra¤aga, Steve Larra¤aga (Angelina), and Jesusita Larra¤aga; nine grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; brother, Louis Larra¤aga (Erlinda); and brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Piedad Garcia, Joe and Rosemary Roybal, and Lillian Cordova. He is preceded in death by his son, Bertito Larra¤aga; parents, Melquiades and Matianita Larra¤aga; brothers, Eloy, Nicanor, Ambrosio, an Pat Larra¤aga; and sisters, Susie Beavers and Dora Gurule. An early Viewing will be held from 5:00 to 6:30pm on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Rivera Family Funeral Home Kiva Chapel of Light, followed by a Rosary, which will be recited at 7:30pm at St. Anne Parish. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at St. Anne Parish, with Reception to follow at the Parish Hall. Gatherers will leave the Parish Hall at 1:45pm for the Burial Service at the Larra¤aga Cemetery in Los Rincones Colorados. Maps will be furnished. Please view Jr.'s full obituary at

