Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emilio A. Sanchez. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

EMILIO A. SANCHEZ Emilio A. Sanchez, 94, beloved brother, husband, and uncle passed away peacefully at his home in Santa Fe on January 11, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Emilio was preceded in death by his parents, Joe & Josephita Sanchez; wife, Virginia; his brothers, Christobal, John and Joe Sanchez; his sister, Francis Sanchez. Emilio is survived by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends, who also knew him as "Uncle". Emilio was the third of five children, born in Lakin, Kansas to Joe & Josephita Sanchez in October 1925. Emilio would often recount memories of his childhood in Roy, New Mexico, where he and his siblings were raised; walking through the fields to milk cows for his mother and excelling at math in school. In 1946 Emilio was enlisted in the U.S. Army as a teletype operator in the Philippines during World War II. Upon returning to New Mexico in 1946, he made many attempts to find work in the small village of Roy. In 1949 he moved to Santa Fe where he became a brick layer tender for the next several years, working at numerous commercial construction projects in the Santa Fe area. Emilio was well known for the masonry and stone fireplaces he built in Santa Fe residences. He was a proud lifetime member of the International Union Bricklayers and Allied Craft Workers. He retired at age 61 when he began to lose his vision. In 1956 he married his wife, Virginia, who later died in 1993 after a lengthy illness. A Rosary will be recited on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anne's Catholic Parish located at 511 Alicia Street, Santa Fe, NM. Interment will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery located at 501 North Guadalupe Street on January 27, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. The family would like to thank the staff of Del Corazon Hospice for their care and compassion during the extended time of his illness. Rivera Family Funeral Home 417 East Rodeo Road Santa Fe, New Mexico, 87505 Phone: (505)989-7032

EMILIO A. SANCHEZ Emilio A. Sanchez, 94, beloved brother, husband, and uncle passed away peacefully at his home in Santa Fe on January 11, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Emilio was preceded in death by his parents, Joe & Josephita Sanchez; wife, Virginia; his brothers, Christobal, John and Joe Sanchez; his sister, Francis Sanchez. Emilio is survived by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends, who also knew him as "Uncle". Emilio was the third of five children, born in Lakin, Kansas to Joe & Josephita Sanchez in October 1925. Emilio would often recount memories of his childhood in Roy, New Mexico, where he and his siblings were raised; walking through the fields to milk cows for his mother and excelling at math in school. In 1946 Emilio was enlisted in the U.S. Army as a teletype operator in the Philippines during World War II. Upon returning to New Mexico in 1946, he made many attempts to find work in the small village of Roy. In 1949 he moved to Santa Fe where he became a brick layer tender for the next several years, working at numerous commercial construction projects in the Santa Fe area. Emilio was well known for the masonry and stone fireplaces he built in Santa Fe residences. He was a proud lifetime member of the International Union Bricklayers and Allied Craft Workers. He retired at age 61 when he began to lose his vision. In 1956 he married his wife, Virginia, who later died in 1993 after a lengthy illness. A Rosary will be recited on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anne's Catholic Parish located at 511 Alicia Street, Santa Fe, NM. Interment will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery located at 501 North Guadalupe Street on January 27, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. The family would like to thank the staff of Del Corazon Hospice for their care and compassion during the extended time of his illness. Rivera Family Funeral Home 417 East Rodeo Road Santa Fe, New Mexico, 87505 Phone: (505)989-7032 Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jan. 19 to Jan. 26, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close