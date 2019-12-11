Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma Jane (EJ) Evangelos. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EMMA JANE (EJ) EVANGELOS Emma Jane (EJ) Evangelos died on November 20, 2019 at the age of 90 in Santa Fe, NM. Generous, honest, practical and independent, EJ had a wonderful, warm sense of humor and was a great friend and listener to all who knew her. Born in Lansing, Michigan in 1928, EJ spent summers in Colorado where she fell in love with the west. After attending boarding school in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Colorado College in Colorado Springs, CO (where she majored in Spanish), EJ moved to Santa Fe, where she lived for most of her last seven decades. For over 30 years EJ was the office manager for the Legislative Council Service at the State Capitol and was the project manager for the construction of the new capitol Roundhouse. Upon retiring, EJ became a Master Gardener, a docent for the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture and studied the plants, archeology, art and history of the Southwest. She traveled to Morocco, Mexico, Spain, Guatemala and Peru, often accompanied by her beloved niece Sue Dietrich. EJ was an avid hiker and cross country skier who explored the New Mexico, Colorado and Arizona hiking trails (as well as backpacking in the Brooks Range, Alaska). For over 20 years, she was a proud member of Santa Fe's Chili and Marching Society, as well as a pioneer member of the Sierra Club's hiking group, contributing the "Junta Circuit" hike to the 4th edition of Day Hikes in the Santa Fe Area. Birds held a special place in EJ's heart. She counted the multitude of songbirds, hummingbirds, doves, quail, corvids, and raptors that regularly visited her feeders as among her best friends. Much loved, EJ is greatly missed by her family and friends. EJ is preceded in death by her two brothers, Ben and Grant Holmes and two sisters, Beth Ingraham and Francis Younger. She is survived by her son, Doug Roberts, daughter in-law, Bobbe Besold, daughter Holly Roberts, son-in-law Robert Wilson, daughter Melisa Evangelos, son-in-law Mike Sylvanus, grandchildren Halley Strongwater, Ramey Fifield, Teal Wilson, and Sky and Alex Sylvanus, and great granddaughter Stone Frances Strongwater, niece Sue Dietrich, and brother Roger Holmes. The family also wishes to thank Richard Martinez and Raymond Ortega and the staff at Ambercare for their loving care of our mother in her last weeks. Contributions in EJ's name can be made to Great Old Broads for the Wilderness, Heart and Soul Animal Rescue, and the Northern New Mexico Group of the Sierra Club.

