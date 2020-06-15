EMMA JUNE SMITH Emma June Smith passed away June 12, 2020 in Santa Fe. She was born at home on New Years Day in 1924 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. After completing nurse's training in Cedar Rapids, she went on to pursue degrees from the University of Colorado and Boston University. She retired from the Federal Government in 1986 and moved to Santa Fe in 1994. June enjoyed camping and traveling. She was an avid genealogist and was generous to both family and friends. Surviving June are sisters, Sandy Smith of Santa Fe and Judy Quigley of Kansas City; a niece Porter Washington and a nephew, Walt Smith of Virginia. Your sisters wish you love and we hope you are dancing to "Stardust" in heaven. No ceremony is planned but if desired, please make donations to The Santa Fe Animal Shelter.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store