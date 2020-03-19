Guest Book View Sign Service Information DeVargas Funeral Home 623 N. Railroad Ave. Espanola , NM 87532 (505)-662-2400 Send Flowers Obituary

EMMANUEL ANTHONY LOPEZ Emmanuel Anthony Lopez, 68, Our Loving God called Emmanuel to Heaven on March 13, 2020. Emmanuel was born in Santa Fe to Michael Albert and Eva (Martinez) Lopez on December 18, 1951. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by sisters, Inez (Tony) Deines and Juanita; and by brothers Mike and Paul Eddie. He is survived by sisters, Rebecca (Orlando) Romero, Roseanne (Bart) Ripp, Lucille, Mary (Steve) Bingham, Josephine, Eva, Patty (Andy) Walker, Frances (Joe) Cotanch and Cathy (Kevin) Karns; and brothers John Jake (Lydia), Thomas and Albert. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, many for whom he was padrino for baptism or confirmation; and many cousins. He was a role model for many. Emmanuel graduated from Espanola High School in 1969 and from the University of New Mexico with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1973. Upon graduation he worked for Dow Chemical, Maxwell Labs, and retired from the Los Alamos National Labs. He will truly be missed by his family and friends. Emmanuel truly was about family and helped all the family members in many ways. He was always there to help family and others any time or day. He enjoyed the outdoors especially fishing and camping. He was a member of the Saint Frances Cathedral community and after retiring devoted many hours as an acolyte, usher, Eucharistic minister, and volunteer handyman. He and his family and friends were very proud when he received the Saint Francis of Assisi Award from the Archdiocese in 2018. He was a member of the Friends of the Cumbres and Toltec Railroad Organization and volunteered every summer to maintain the line. Arrangements are pending. The family of Emmanuel Anthony Lopez has entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espanola Valley. 505-747-7477

EMMANUEL ANTHONY LOPEZ Emmanuel Anthony Lopez, 68, Our Loving God called Emmanuel to Heaven on March 13, 2020. Emmanuel was born in Santa Fe to Michael Albert and Eva (Martinez) Lopez on December 18, 1951. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by sisters, Inez (Tony) Deines and Juanita; and by brothers Mike and Paul Eddie. He is survived by sisters, Rebecca (Orlando) Romero, Roseanne (Bart) Ripp, Lucille, Mary (Steve) Bingham, Josephine, Eva, Patty (Andy) Walker, Frances (Joe) Cotanch and Cathy (Kevin) Karns; and brothers John Jake (Lydia), Thomas and Albert. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, many for whom he was padrino for baptism or confirmation; and many cousins. He was a role model for many. Emmanuel graduated from Espanola High School in 1969 and from the University of New Mexico with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1973. Upon graduation he worked for Dow Chemical, Maxwell Labs, and retired from the Los Alamos National Labs. He will truly be missed by his family and friends. Emmanuel truly was about family and helped all the family members in many ways. He was always there to help family and others any time or day. He enjoyed the outdoors especially fishing and camping. He was a member of the Saint Frances Cathedral community and after retiring devoted many hours as an acolyte, usher, Eucharistic minister, and volunteer handyman. He and his family and friends were very proud when he received the Saint Francis of Assisi Award from the Archdiocese in 2018. He was a member of the Friends of the Cumbres and Toltec Railroad Organization and volunteered every summer to maintain the line. Arrangements are pending. The family of Emmanuel Anthony Lopez has entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espanola Valley. 505-747-7477 www.devargasfuneral.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 22, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close