EMMANUEL BALDONADO In loving Memory of our dear brother, whom we love, Emmanuel Baldonado. Emmanuel was born December 10, 1970 to Manuel and Martha Baldonado. He has gone home to be with our Lord on November 4, 2019. He is remembered by his sisters Arlene Tapia, Donna Rodriguez, brother Anthony Gene Baldonado, neices, nephews and daughter Allison. We carry you in our heart until we meet again. Please join us in celebrating his life and sharing memories with his surviving loved ones on Friday November 15th at 1:00 p.m. at Nancy Rodriguez Community Center 1 Prairie Dog Loop, Santa Fe NM 87507.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 13, 2019