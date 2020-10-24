ROSE ENCINIAS MONTOYA



Rose Encinias Montoya, age 92, passed peacefully on October 18, 2020. Rose was the eldest daughter of Matias Encinias and Zenaida Gonzales Encinias in Rowe, New Mexico. She was predeceased by her parents and her sisters Katherine Gonzales and Jane Bracamontes. She is survived by her brother David Encinias of Salinas, California; her children, Art Encinias (Donna) of Santa Fe, Gene Encinias (Phyllis) of New Braunfels, Texas and Marguerite Gutierrez of Cuyamungue, New Mexico; grandchildren Adrian Gutierrez, Lydia Encinias, Dominic Encinias, and Erik Encinias; and great-grandchildren Korben, Liam, and Henry Encinias and many nieces and nephews.

Rose grew up in Rowe, New Mexico within a large extended family. At 18, Rose married a returning soldier, Felimon (Phil) G. Encinias, moved to Santa Fe, and began a family. She was widowed in 1987 and spent those years devoted to her grown children and grandchildren. In 2004, she married Teodosio Montoya of Cuyamungue. In 2011, Rose was widowed for a second time.

Rose was a kind, generous, and loving mother to her children, a favorite aunt of her nieces and nephews, and admired by all who knew her for her gentle nature, gracious manner, and open heart. She will be greatly missed.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no services are planned at this time.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store