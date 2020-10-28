ENRIQUE EPIMENIO MARTINEZ IV
Enrique Epimenio Martinez IV, born August 03, 1973, of Santa Fe, went to rest Monday, October 19, 2020 after suffering from chronic illness. Dique held his family close to his heart and enjoyed family gatherings above everything else. He loved the outdoors, looked forward to camping and spending time at the river in Pecos. He spent endless hours walking his beloved dog Spikey. He loved music and singing his Northern New Mexican music.
He joins his sister Pamela Cordova, nephew and Godson Kyle Martinez, sister-in-law Janice Montoya, grandparents Eloy and Cleo Martinez, Toby and Angie Urioste and many other family members in Heaven. He is survived by his mother Rosalie Martinez, father Enrique Martinez, fiance Jody Romero, daughter Teresita Martinez, siblings Natalie, Leslie, Javier, and Philip Martinez and Richard Trujillo, nieces Aubrey and Carmen Cordova.
The viewing and rosary will be prayed Thursday evening, 4:00 p.m., at the Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe Chapel. Enrique will be laid to rest on Friday in Rosario Cemetery following an 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at the St. Francis Cathedral Basilica.
Suena con los Angeles, Dique.
