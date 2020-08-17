ENRIQUE SANTIAGO ROYBAL It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that the family of Enrique Santiago Roybal announces his sudden passing on August 13th, 2020 at the age of 23. Born on May 31, 1997 in Santa Fe, NM, Enrique attended St. Francis Cathedral School and Santa Nino Regional Catholic School, graduated from Santa Fe High School and attended the University of New Mexico. He was baptized, confirmed, and a member of The Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi where he also was a member of the choir, the marimba band, and served as a confirmation youth minister. Enrique was a kind, compassionate young man with a sensitive soul who was dedicated to his friends and large family. He loved snowboarding, swimming, golfing, fishing, and hanging out with his friends but he was most passionate about music; playing marimba, piano, drums, guitar, singing, and sharing his talents with others. He also enjoyed and was inspired by oil painting lessons with his confirmation sponsor and friend, Robert De Leon. The loss of Enrique will leave a huge void in the hearts and lives of not only his numerous friends and family but of all of those who knew him as the beautiful young man he was. Enrique is survived by his parents, Karla and Reynaldo Roybal and his sisters, Angelica Roybal and Holly Ortiz and his grandfather, Rumaldo Roybal; his aunts and uncles; Alicia Roybal (Eugene), Cristella Roybal, Josie Roybal (Lawrence); Rose Ann Sena, Yolanda Archuleta, Melinda Davey, Lawrence Sena, and many loving cousins and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Lorraine Roybal, David H. Sena, and Alice L. Sena and uncles, Ray D. Sena, David D. Sena, Richard Davey, Robert Archuleta; niece and nephew, Stephanie Garcia and James Chavez. Pallbearers: Diego Bachicha, Jerrett Jimenez, Robert De Leon, Thomasluke Florez-Mansi, Harlin Miller, Reyes Vigil. Memorial donations may be made to Berardinelli Funeral Home in the name of Enrique Santiago Roybal Services: The Mass of Christian Burial for our beloved Enrique is Thursday, August 20 at Cathedral Basilica at 10:00 a.m. Due to COVID-19 directives, all guests must check in between 9:15 - 9:30 and be seated by 9:45. Masks are mandatory and must be worn at all times. Late arrivals will be not be permitted. The capacity is limited to 155 people so a live stream of the service will be available at https://youtu.be/cow19kymxlc
. May perpetual light shine upon him and may he rest in peace.