ENTHEOS BELLAS Entheos tumbled into this world on August 6th, 1988. He grew up in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he attended Santa Fe Waldorf School and Santa Fe High School. Entheos was a legend from the day he was born. He walked through the world with a magnetism and charisma that built friendships everywhere he went. Entheos was always creative. He shared his energy and talent with the performing arts community in Santa Fe giving unforgettable performances at Pandemonium Productions, Santa Fe Performing Arts, Warehouse 21, and Santa Fe High School. Post-graduation, he channeled that creative energy into a passion for cooking. He attended the Florida Culinary Institute. After completion he worked in the kitchen at the famous Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. After relocating to Seattle, he lent his culinary talents to Hitchcock, Local 360, Restaurant Roux and Flint Creek Cattle Company. In 2018, Entheos returned to Santa Fe to continue sharing his gifts and knowledge with the community there. Entheos taught us how to love, be loved, and never to take anything too seriously. He had an unwavering spirit and a heart the size of the universe that will live on through those he left behind. Entheos is survived by his mother Kari Andrikopoulos, father Alexander Bellas, step-mother Rano Bellas; grandmothers Bonnie Andrikopoulos, Barbara Andrikopoulos, and Annette Mitchell; aunt Toni Andrikopoulos; half-siblings Alexi Bergeron, Stephanie Bellas, and Andrew Bellas. The celebration of his life will be held at Rivera Family Funerals Kiva Chapel, 417 Rodeo Road, Santa Fe NM 87505 at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 21. And you may join us for a Solstice Meditation at The Kiva Chapel of Light at Rivera from 6:45 a.m. - 7:30 a.m., before the service. Please share your memories or pictures of Entheos at: Entheos Anton Bellas - ForeverMissed.com Online Memorials. Entheos family requests memorial contributions be made in his name to The Santa Fe Recovery Center, 5312 Jaguar Dr, Santa Fe, NM 87507. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
