ERIC LOGAN PETERSON Eric Logan Peterson, ADCS USN (Ret) passed into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, June 3. A native of New Mexico, Eric was born on July 11, 1949 in Santa Fe and graduated from Santa Fe High School before joining the Navy. Eric spent a long, distinguished Naval Career mostly hunting enemy submarines as a flight engineer aboard P-3 Orion aircraft, before choosing to finish his career close to home at the Naval Weapons Evaluation Facility at Kirkland Air Force Base. During this time he also served on the US Navy Hot Air Balloon Team. After retiring from military service, Eric went to work for the Leimert Company in Los Angeles, where he married Marilyn, his wife of many years. After a second career in Los Angeles and falling in love with the Dodgers, Eric and Marilyn returned home to New Mexico, settling into country life in Edgewood. Eric joins his mother Alice, his father Jude, and his daughter Michelle. He leaves behind his beloved wife Marilyn, his sister Mia, his brother Carl, and his sons Kenneth and Sean, along with many friends and shipmates. Eric had a hearty greeting and a quick smile for everyone, and he worked and played hard his entire life. He was a self-taught gourmet cook and grill master of note. His passing was a peaceful end to a life well lived, and he will be sorely missed. Services have been restricted due to Covid-19, but a service is planned for his birthday on July 11. For information regarding services email: kenpeterson@me.com.



