Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ERIC O. MARTINEZ. View Sign

ERIC O. MARTINEZ His heavenly Father, lead one of his angels back home, Eric O. Martinez, on April 4, 2019 at St. Luke's Presbyterian Medical Cancer Center in Denver, CO; while being treated for Multiple Myeloma (bone cancer). He could not have been in a better facility due to the professionalism of the staff that cared for him. Our Lord and Savior just had other plans for Eric. Those whose lives he touched will be devastated by his death, but know Eric for who Eric was. A man of great faith, Eric traveled to the holy land two times to walk where Jesus walked. He was the only child born to Aaron and Barbara Martinez on April 17, 1964 and was their pride and joy. He was born, raised and resided in Los Alamos, NM. In California as well as LANL, he worked in multiple different roles but mainly in human resource. For the past 10 years, he supported the LANL's human resource director's office with his most recent role as a Senior Human Resource Lead Generalist. He is survived by his aunts Juanita Lopez from Santa Fe, NM formerly Los Alamos, NM, Bennie (Eric) Schachter from Rio Rancho, NM, Christine Garcia from Albuquerque, NM and Patricia Martinez from Los Angles, CA; cousins RoseEllen (Joseph) Visarraga from Salt Lake City, UT, Shirley (Harry) Clifford from Bernallio, NM, Carrie (Randy) Phillips from Mexico, Cruzita (Sharon) Flores from Santa Fe, NM, Donna Busik from Albuquerque, NM, Jerry (Tara) Archuleta from Santa Fe, NM, DeeDe (Eric) DeLapp from Albuquerque, NM, Louella (Jake) Keenan from Las Vegas, NV, Mark (Jerry) Jimenez from Albuquerque, NM, Lynnelle Jimenez from Albuquerque, NM, Lori Chavez from Albuquerque, NM, Erlinda Martinez from Chimayo, NM, Renee Medina from Espanola, NM, Raymond Garcia from Denver, CO and Crystal (Robert) Blaha from Highlands Ranch, CO; special cousins Don (Jeanne) Lujan from Los Alamos, NM, Jenifer Visarraga from Salt Lake City, UT, Jodi (Pete) Visarraga-Florreich from Salt Lake City, UT and Wade (Shelby) Phillips from Richland, WA; and other family, special friends and colleagues. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Antonio G. and Alcarita Archuleta from Dixon, NM and Esteban and Cordelia Martinez from Chimayo, NM; uncles, aunts and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at The United Church, 2525 Canyon Rd, Los Alamos, NM to start at 10:30 am with reception to follow immediately after. Interment will be held at Guaje Pines, Range Rd, Los Alamos, NM at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Rocky Mountain Blood Cancer Assistance Fund (RMBCAF), Care of Lisa Dowd, 1721 E 19th Ave Ste 300, Denver, CO, 80218 with online option of





ERIC O. MARTINEZ His heavenly Father, lead one of his angels back home, Eric O. Martinez, on April 4, 2019 at St. Luke's Presbyterian Medical Cancer Center in Denver, CO; while being treated for Multiple Myeloma (bone cancer). He could not have been in a better facility due to the professionalism of the staff that cared for him. Our Lord and Savior just had other plans for Eric. Those whose lives he touched will be devastated by his death, but know Eric for who Eric was. A man of great faith, Eric traveled to the holy land two times to walk where Jesus walked. He was the only child born to Aaron and Barbara Martinez on April 17, 1964 and was their pride and joy. He was born, raised and resided in Los Alamos, NM. In California as well as LANL, he worked in multiple different roles but mainly in human resource. For the past 10 years, he supported the LANL's human resource director's office with his most recent role as a Senior Human Resource Lead Generalist. He is survived by his aunts Juanita Lopez from Santa Fe, NM formerly Los Alamos, NM, Bennie (Eric) Schachter from Rio Rancho, NM, Christine Garcia from Albuquerque, NM and Patricia Martinez from Los Angles, CA; cousins RoseEllen (Joseph) Visarraga from Salt Lake City, UT, Shirley (Harry) Clifford from Bernallio, NM, Carrie (Randy) Phillips from Mexico, Cruzita (Sharon) Flores from Santa Fe, NM, Donna Busik from Albuquerque, NM, Jerry (Tara) Archuleta from Santa Fe, NM, DeeDe (Eric) DeLapp from Albuquerque, NM, Louella (Jake) Keenan from Las Vegas, NV, Mark (Jerry) Jimenez from Albuquerque, NM, Lynnelle Jimenez from Albuquerque, NM, Lori Chavez from Albuquerque, NM, Erlinda Martinez from Chimayo, NM, Renee Medina from Espanola, NM, Raymond Garcia from Denver, CO and Crystal (Robert) Blaha from Highlands Ranch, CO; special cousins Don (Jeanne) Lujan from Los Alamos, NM, Jenifer Visarraga from Salt Lake City, UT, Jodi (Pete) Visarraga-Florreich from Salt Lake City, UT and Wade (Shelby) Phillips from Richland, WA; and other family, special friends and colleagues. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Antonio G. and Alcarita Archuleta from Dixon, NM and Esteban and Cordelia Martinez from Chimayo, NM; uncles, aunts and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at The United Church, 2525 Canyon Rd, Los Alamos, NM to start at 10:30 am with reception to follow immediately after. Interment will be held at Guaje Pines, Range Rd, Los Alamos, NM at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Rocky Mountain Blood Cancer Assistance Fund (RMBCAF), Care of Lisa Dowd, 1721 E 19th Ave Ste 300, Denver, CO, 80218 with online option of www.rockymountainbloodfund.org . "Let your light shine before men, that they may see your good deeds and praise your Father in heaven Matthew 5:16 (NIV) The Family of Eric O. Martinez has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Rivera Funerals and Cremations of Los Alamos, NM. Religious Service Information United Church of Los Alamos

2525 Canyon Rd

Los Alamos, NM 87544

Send Flowers Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close