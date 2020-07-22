1/2
Erica A. Dalton
1976 - 2020
ERICA A. DALTON Erica A. Dalton, 44, resident of Pecos, NM, passed away on July 14, 2020. She was born on May 12, 1976 in Santa Fe, NM to Lynn H. Humanik and Henry E. Dalton. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Geraldine Humanik; grandfather, Peter Humanik and mother, Lynn H. Humanik. She is survived by her father, Henry Dalton; fiance, Raymond Varela; daughters, Desiree Sena and Arrayah V.; and son Derek Sena. Erica was a high school graduate from Pecos High in 1994. She was employed at New Mexico DOT, Nine West, First National Bank, and Wells Fargo all of Santa Fe, NM. Pallbearers; Desiree Sena, Derek Sena, Raymond Varela, Joe Vivian, Jamie Lee Vigil, Christina and Cameron Potter. A Rosary will be recited on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Pecos, NM. Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. following the Rosary and Interment will be take place at Macho Church Cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Rosary
10:30 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
JUL
24
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM 87505
505-989-7032
July 23, 2020
Erica was an amazing person!! Always with a smile on her face and if you were not smiling she would see to it that by the time she left you had one on your face. You will be missed by more than you could ever imagine. Pecos will not be the same without you. We will all hold on to our memories of you close to our hearts.
Tammy
Friend
