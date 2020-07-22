ERICA A. DALTON Erica A. Dalton, 44, resident of Pecos, NM, passed away on July 14, 2020. She was born on May 12, 1976 in Santa Fe, NM to Lynn H. Humanik and Henry E. Dalton. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Geraldine Humanik; grandfather, Peter Humanik and mother, Lynn H. Humanik. She is survived by her father, Henry Dalton; fiance, Raymond Varela; daughters, Desiree Sena and Arrayah V.; and son Derek Sena. Erica was a high school graduate from Pecos High in 1994. She was employed at New Mexico DOT, Nine West, First National Bank, and Wells Fargo all of Santa Fe, NM. Pallbearers; Desiree Sena, Derek Sena, Raymond Varela, Joe Vivian, Jamie Lee Vigil, Christina and Cameron Potter. A Rosary will be recited on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Pecos, NM. Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. following the Rosary and Interment will be take place at Macho Church Cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com