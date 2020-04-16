Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erlinda A. Gonzales. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

ERLINDA A. GONZALES Erlinda A. Gonzales, 84, a resident of Santa Fe, departed this world and went home to be with our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Erlinda was born on February 19, 1936 to Gregorita Romero Ortega and Manuel T. Ortega, the youngest of twelve children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jose Hilario Gonzales; son, Jose H. (Larry) Gonzales; parents, Gregorita (Lita) and Manuel Ortega; and all her siblings. Erlinda was active in many community activities in Santa Fe with the Fraternal Order of Eagles, and earned the "Mother of the Year" award in 1993. Without any hesitation, Erlinda volunteered to assist with political campaigns, fund raising events, and numerous family functions. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She had the biggest smile, and blue eyes that danced with joy and mischief! Her huge heart and unconditional love for family members, nieces, nephews, and friends have made a big impact in their lives, and will never be forgotten. We were truly blessed to have her in our lives, and will always cherish the many memories we have with Erlinda, "Mom", "Grandma Linda", and "Aunt Linda". She is survived by her sons, Leonard Gonzales (Erlinda), Manuel Gonzales (Liza); grandchildren, Ronnie, Jeremy, Suzanne Gonzales, and Veronica; great-grandchildren, Donovan and Derrick Gonzales, Dante and Gabriela Chavez, Natalia Rodriguez, Anastasia Rivera, whom Erlinda loved and adored, and was affectionately called "Grandma Linda"; and numerous other loving relatives and friends. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, a memorial mass and services will be held at a later date. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

ERLINDA A. GONZALES Erlinda A. Gonzales, 84, a resident of Santa Fe, departed this world and went home to be with our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Erlinda was born on February 19, 1936 to Gregorita Romero Ortega and Manuel T. Ortega, the youngest of twelve children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jose Hilario Gonzales; son, Jose H. (Larry) Gonzales; parents, Gregorita (Lita) and Manuel Ortega; and all her siblings. Erlinda was active in many community activities in Santa Fe with the Fraternal Order of Eagles, and earned the "Mother of the Year" award in 1993. Without any hesitation, Erlinda volunteered to assist with political campaigns, fund raising events, and numerous family functions. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She had the biggest smile, and blue eyes that danced with joy and mischief! Her huge heart and unconditional love for family members, nieces, nephews, and friends have made a big impact in their lives, and will never be forgotten. We were truly blessed to have her in our lives, and will always cherish the many memories we have with Erlinda, "Mom", "Grandma Linda", and "Aunt Linda". She is survived by her sons, Leonard Gonzales (Erlinda), Manuel Gonzales (Liza); grandchildren, Ronnie, Jeremy, Suzanne Gonzales, and Veronica; great-grandchildren, Donovan and Derrick Gonzales, Dante and Gabriela Chavez, Natalia Rodriguez, Anastasia Rivera, whom Erlinda loved and adored, and was affectionately called "Grandma Linda"; and numerous other loving relatives and friends. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, a memorial mass and services will be held at a later date. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close