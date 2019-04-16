Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ermelinda Garcia. View Sign

ERMELINDA GARCIA Ermelinda Garcia, age 86, born on June 25, 1932 in Abiquiu, NM, joined our Lord on Friday, April 12, 2019. Ermelinda is survived by her husband of 65 years, Agustin Garcia also born in Abiquiu, NM, her 9 children, Rebecca, Gloria, Ursula, Atocha, Ernest, Cecilia, Adrian, Inez, and Andrea along with their respective spouses. In addition she has 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Ermelinda and Agustin worked and raised their children in Santa Fe, NM. Ermelinda worked as Teacher's Assistant and retired after 25 years of service at which time she and her husband both returned to their roots in Abiquiu to continue their lives. Ermelinda will always be remembered for her compassion towards others and her never ending unconditional love for her family, friends and neighbors. Rosaries and viewing will be held on Saturday, April 20 at 6:00 p.m. at Rivera Family Funeral Home in Espanola, NM and on Monday, April 22 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Abiquiu, NM. Mass and funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 23 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Abiquiu, NM followed by burial and reception.





