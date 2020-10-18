ERNESTO (ERNEST) R. GONZALES
We extend our deepest gratitude to the many, many friends and family members who sent prayers, love, and support during Ernie's three and a half year-long journey with cancer. Special thanks go to Mary Helen Kelty and all those who supported the fundraiser and to the Go Fund Me donors and others who sent gifts to make the 51 trips to Houston possible and to help with final expenses. Thanks also to Dr. Ajani and his team at MD Anderson for providing the hope and the treatments that extended Ernie's life; and to Angel Flights South Central, Houston Ground Angels, American Cancer Society
, and the MD Anderson Social Work Department who helped make the trips more doable. We also thank Dr. Chan and the local Cancer Center and all Ernie's other medical providers in Santa Fe including Ambercare Hospice. Thanks to the clergy who came to us in our time of greatest need. Thanks also to all those who brought food or flowers and to our niece Loretta and her helpers for the amazing pandemic-safe family meal. Muchas Gracias to Mariachi Conquistador for giving Ernie a special purpose and for honoring him in his passing. Ernie loved life and, thanks to all of you, he lived it to the fullest for as long as he could.
~The Family of Ernest R. Gonzales