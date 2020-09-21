ERNESTO (ERNIE) RAMON GONZALES Ernie Gonzales passed away at home on Thursday, September 17, with family at his bedside after a valiant 3 and a half year-long journey living with esophageal cancer. A lifelong Santa Fe resident, he was born October 10, 1945, and was the oldest of 11 children born to Manuel and Celia (Sena) Gonzales, who preceded him in death. He is also predeceased by grandparents Abenicio and Josefita (Apodaca) Gonzales who helped raise him, infant sister Socorro, two uncles and an aunt. Ernie is survived by wife of 51 years, Anne (Wheelock) Gonzales and children Maria, Ben (Alisha), and Jennifer Fuentes (Alfredo); seven grandchildren, Jennavieve Garcia; Aaron, Alex, Isabel, and EJ Gonzales; Diego and Benicio Fuentes; and his "little darling'" great-granddaughter Maribella Lopez. He is further survived by siblings Reynaldo Gonzales (Vivian), Ruben Gonzales (Cynthia), Dolores Garcia (Fred, deceased), Viola Gonzales (Arturo), Maria Lopez, Irma Serna (James), Lawrence Gonzales (Valerie), Evangeline Peterson (Dale, deceased), and Gerard Gonzales (Sandra); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by in-laws, Rick Wheelock (Liz) and Dave Wheelock (Joanne Bitsui) and a legend of friends. Ernie was a graduate of St. Michaels High School, the College of Santa Fe, and earned a Master's Degree from NM Highlands University. He was a longtime educator with the Santa Fe Public Schools where he also coached sports and taught mariachi music at Santa Fe Vo-Tech High School, Kaune Elementary, and directed Mariachi Conquistador. He played with several bands including the Fe-Fi-Four Plus 2 and the Rocking Aces. Ernie loved to travel, fish, golf, hunt, ride horses, and, of course, make music. He truly enjoyed conversing with and teasing family, friends, and strangers alike. He was accepted into a clinical trial at MD Anderson in October 2017, and later received treatment at CSV Regional Cancer Center in Santa Fe which gifted him more time to continue to live life to the fullest. The family is eternally grateful to the medical providers and to all those who supported the 51 trips to Houston and sent love and prayers along the journey. Funeral services will be private due to the pandemic. A public celebration of life will be held when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Mariachi Conquistador, the Carmelite Monastery of Santa Fe, Angel Flights South Central, Houston Ground Angels, or the American Cancer Society
. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com