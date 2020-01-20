Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Estefanita Stella Gonzales. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ESTEFANITA STELLA GONZALES MARCH 1, 1929 - JANUARY 17, 2020 Stella was a loving wife and mother to her large family. She was generous and caring, and all who met her loved her. Her Catholic faith was her strength - the Father, Son, Holy Spirit, and Blessed Virgin Mary were her first and last thoughts every day. She raised eleven of her own children with Jerry, her husband of 59 years, and cared for many others in what became her extended family. All her family, friends, and relatives knew she had a heart of gold. Once she met you, within a few minutes she knew all about you. She loved music, laughing, and trying to sing but most of all she loved her family. Special thanks to her beloved son, Albert for opening his home to her and caring for her for over 16 years. Thanks, too, to her devoted caregivers; Cuca, Luz, and Nancy, for the love and care they provided to Stella for 9 years. Also, thanks go out to all her loving children and to her grandson, Dominic who cared for Stella over so many days and nights. Thank you to her thoughtful neighbors Cherie and Sanjiv for their kindness. Lastly, our appreciation to Christus St. Vincent Hospice staff for their gentle care and dedication. We were all grateful for the opportunity to be blessed by her generous love, attention, and guidance. She is with her Heavenly Father and family now in Heaven. Preceded in death by; Geronimo "Jerry" Gonzales (husband), James "Jimmy Joe" (son), Guadalupe (infant daughter), Porfirio Tapia (father), Casamira Tapia (mother), brothers; William "Bill" (Madeline), Jesus "Pete" (Viola), Pilo, and Eloy Tapia; and sisters; Lugarda "Lou" West, Encarnacion "Kenny" (Joe) Quintana, and Tillie Tapia. Survived by her children, sons; Jerome "Jerry" (Martha), Jude (Felicia), Charles "Charlie" (Grace), Albert, Gregg, Henry "VIII" (Florence), Edward, and Paul (Belinda) Gonzales; and daughters, Melinda Olaechea (Patrick) and Georgette Snyder (James); and her sisters; Maida Sanchez (J. A), Eliza Romero (dec. Gabby), Joan Robbins (George); her brother-in-law Ricardo Gonzales; and sister-in-law, Evangeline "Angie" Tapia; and 22 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, and many relatives and friends. Pallbearers: Grandchildren and great-grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of Berardinelli Family Funeral Service, 1399 Luisa Street, Santa Fe (505)984-8600. There will be a viewing at 6 p.m. and rosary to follow on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Berardinelli Family Funeral Service. A mass of Christian Burial for Stella Gonzales will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 417 Agua Fria Street, Santa Fe. Interment at Rosario Cemetery. A reception will follow at the McGee Life Center across the street from Berardinelli Family Funeral Service. The Family is requesting that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Stella's name to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

