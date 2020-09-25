ESTEVAN DAMIAN GONZALES OCTOBER 12, 1988 - SEPTEMBER 20, 2020 Estevan Gonzales, age 31, of Santa Fe passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, September 20. Estevan will be remembered for his beautiful and contagious smile, his big bear hugs, and his kind and compassionate soul. He was preceded in death by Grandfathers Eddie Cayuse Gonzales and Gene Lucero. Estevan attended St. Michael's for three years and graduated from Santa Fe High School in 2007. He loved sports and enjoyed playing football and basketball. He was a die-hard Chicago Bulls fan and was rarely seen not wearing a pair of Jordan's. One of the highlights of his childhood was being able to see his hero Michael Jordan play with Scotty Pippin at the United Center. He was also a lifelong 49ers fan, and was overjoyed when they made it to the Super Bowl last year. He was a kind-hearted man always willing to help anyone in need. Estevan loved his girlfriend Katrina and could often be heard singing love songs to her. He absolutely adored the children in his life and always tried to make them feel special. He treasured spending time with his family and enjoyed reading, dancing, joking around, fishing, and working on cars. His beloved pup "Biggie Smalls" aka NOTORIOUS D.O.G. brought him incredible joy during his last month and a half of life. Estevan was a devoted son who was the light of his mother's life. His parting leaves a hole in many hearts, and he will be missed dearly. He is survived by his loving mother Adrianna Duncan and step-father Gary; father Donnie Gonzales; sisters Daisy Little (Jacob) and Leanne Gonzales (Luis Vela); brothers David Duncan and Michael Duncan; beloved girlfriend Katrina Serrano; grandparents Barbara Lucero and Rudy and Marcella Gonzales; nieces Ariel and Jasmine; nephews Ethan, Andrew, Joshua, Christopher, and Aalijah; Godparents Celeste Padilla and Joaquin Lucero; uncles Edward Gonzales (Jackie), Jon Gonzales (Cyndie), Gene Lucero, Dominic Lucero (Pam), Joaquin Lucero, Joe Gonzales (Audrey), Larry Gonzales (Linda), Carlos Gonzales (Juanita); aunt Eileen Gonzales and numerous cousins who he enjoyed spending time with and loved very much. Services will be held at St. Francis Cathedral Basilica. A Rosary will be recited Sunday, September 27th at 5:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 28th at 9:00 a.m. Due to COVID-19 directives, all guests must arrive 30 minutes prior to services for check in. Masks are mandatory and must be worn at all times. Late arrivals will not be permitted. Church capacity is limited to 155 people. A livestream of services will be available at https://youtu.be/5X2Chum4tNA
Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace.