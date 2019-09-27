Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EUGENE MONTANO. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

EUGENE MONTANO MAY 22, 1926 - SEPTEMBER 23, 2019 Eugene Montano, 93, passed away on 9/23/19 at home surrounded by his loved ones following a brief illness. He is preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Theresa, 3 sisters and one brother. Eugene is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lila Montano, son Frank Montano, daughter Kathy Montoya (Rick), Grandsons Richard and Matthew and fianc‚ Beckah, Son Mike Montano (Linda) Granddaughter Monica Montano-Brito (Marty) and children Devin, Loren and Amanda, son Joseph Montano (Andrie), daughter Roberta Flores (Bryan), Grandson Christopher and his daughters AraBella and AdaLynd, and Grandson Patrick, Sons, Eugene Montano (Eda) and family, Nickolas Montano (Linda) and family, Richard Montano (Eva) and family and daughter Mary Elizabeth Nuanez (John) and family and brother Eloy Montano Eugene was a member of St. Anne's parish for many years. One of his greatest joys was to coach a Little League team. He often ran into former players who continued to refer to him as "Coach". He loved to bowl with his grandkids and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. A visitation and Rosary will be held on Wednesday 10/2/19 at 6:30 pm at Beradinelli Funeral Home. A Celebration Mass will be held on 10/3/19 at St. Anne's Parish Church. Interment to follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery with full Military Honors. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

