EUGENE MONTANO MAY 22, 1926 - SEPTEMBER 23, 2019 Eugene Montano 93 went home to our Lord on 9/23/19. A visitation and Rosary will be held on Wednesday 10/2/19 at 6:30 pm at Berardinelli Funeral Home. A Celebration Mass will be held on 10/3/19 at St. Anne's Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery with full Military Honors Serving as Pallbearers will be Monica Montano-Brito, Richard and Matthew Montoya, Christopher and Patrick Flores and Devin and Loren Brito. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 1, 2019
