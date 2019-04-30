EVA MONTOYA, 99 Eva Montoya passed away peacefully on April 27, 2019. She was born and raised in La Cienega, NM. She is proceeded in death by her husband Jose Ruben Montoya, son Robert, and three grandchildren. She is survived by seven children - Dolores Barela, Sam Montoya, Joe (Ruth) Montoya, Orlando (Clorinda) Montoya, Tom Montoya, Louise (Isaac) Martinez, Manuel Montoya, 21 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren which include her spiritual grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews, and friends. Eva lived her life in true reflection of her beliefs. She was the epitome of a true Christian and a loving and humble matriarch. She will be missed by all who knew her. A memorial service will be held at Kingdom Hall on Mutt Nelson Road at 2PM on Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from May 1 to May 3, 2019