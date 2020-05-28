EVARISTO J. CHAVEZ The children of Evaristo J. Chavez, 90, are saddened to announce the passing of their father on May 8, 2020. He was a loving and caring person to all and will be greatly missed. A Rosary will be celebrated on Monday June 8, 2020 at 9:00 with a Funeral Mass at 10:00 at St. Anne's Parish in Santa Fe. Due to COVID-19 the burial at the National Cemetery has restrictions and will be scheduled for a private burial with only immediate family for a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store