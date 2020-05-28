Evaristo J. Chavez
EVARISTO J. CHAVEZ The children of Evaristo J. Chavez, 90, are saddened to announce the passing of their father on May 8, 2020. He was a loving and caring person to all and will be greatly missed. A Rosary will be celebrated on Monday June 8, 2020 at 9:00 with a Funeral Mass at 10:00 at St. Anne's Parish in Santa Fe. Due to COVID-19 the burial at the National Cemetery has restrictions and will be scheduled for a private burial with only immediate family for a later date.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from May 28 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Rosary
09:00 AM
St. Anne's Parish
JUN
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Anne's Parish
