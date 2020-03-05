Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Alarid. View Sign Service Information Rosary 5:30 PM the old San Isidro Church on Agua Fria Funeral Mass 10:00 AM San Isidro Parish Center Send Flowers Obituary

EVELYN ALARID Evelyn Alarid passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Evelyn was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico on November 10, 1937. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Dolores King; her husband, Alfonso; her children, Alberto and Consuelo; siblings, Laura (Benny); Tommy; Joe (Loreen); and Frank. She is survived by her son, Adolfo (James); her sister, Lillian (Devan); son-in-law Jamie; granddaughter, Gabriella; grandson, James; brother-in-law, Manuel (Linda); sister-in-law, Lupe; very special nieces, Mary Alice and Dolores; the Comadres; Lorraine, Gloria L., JoAnn, Rozella, Corrine, and Gloria G.; several nieces, nephews, and cousins as well as, Special Guardian Angels, Glenda and Miguel who were there for her when family could not. Evelyn retired from State Government. Evelyn was actively involved for many years with the St. John's Alter Society, Catholic Daughters, the Santa Fe Fiesta Council, the Sociedad Folklorica, and politicking for her favorite candidates. A Rosary with be recited at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10th, at the old San Isidro Church on Agua Fria. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. at the San Isidro Parish Center on Wednesday, March 11th, with the Interment to follow at the Rosario Cemetery. Thanks to the staff members of Santa Fe Care Center that looked after my mom with love and respect while she lived there. An extra special "Thank You" to the Nursing Staff of SFCC and Ambercare, that made her transition peaceful. In lieu of flowers, Evelyn wished that donations be made to the Sisters of Mount Carmel, Santa Fe, NM or to the Sociedad Folklorica, PO Box 24433, Santa Fe, NM 87502.

