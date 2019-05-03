EVIDIO BILL TRUJILLO Evidio Bill Trujillo went home to be with Our Lord surrounded by his loving family on April 29, 2019. Bill was an amazing husband, father, grandpa, great grandpa, brother, uncle and friend. He is preceded in death by his parents; Ramos and Feliz Trujillo, brothers; Joe and Margarito and sister; Lala. He is survived by his loving wife; Alice, daughters; Diane and Kathy (Tony), grandchildren; Billy, David and Anneka (Daniel), great grandchildren; Alec and Alicia, numerous nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends. Bill retired from the County of Santa Fe and he was an independent truck driver. He loved the outdoors and fishing but above everything else he loved his family. A Rosary will be recited on May 6th, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church located at 511 Alicia Street, Santa Fe, NM, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. A private burial will be held at a later date. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from May 4 to May 5, 2019