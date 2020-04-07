EVIDIO BILL TRUJILLO Happy Birthday, It isn't yet a year since you passed away and every day we think of you in such a loving way. Today is your birthday the day we always shared. A special day for you alone to show how much we cared. But this year there'll be no cake, no gift, no gathering together, no birthday kisses, No warm embrace. But what you'll always have is the love within our hearts. That special love that's just for you and which death can never part. We miss you so much. Your Loving Family
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 8, 2020