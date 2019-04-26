FABIOLA (RIVERA) VALDEZ APRIL 27, 1933 - APRIL 23, 2019 Fabiola (Rivera) Valdez went to be with her Lord & Savior on April 23rd 2019. She will be remembered by her family as a "Super Mom." She was born on April 27th, 1933 in Santa Fe, NM and raised by her parents, Adelaido Rivera & Celina (Herrera) Rivera. She was married to her loving husband, John J. Valdez for 64 years and raised her 4 children, Gerald, Johanna, Steven, & Ken. She had 19 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was most proud of the accomplishments of her family and was happiest when she was surrounded by them. Her compassion for other people & animals was a quality that was admired by all who knew her. Her faith & love for the Lord will always be remembered. A Celebration of Fabiola's Life will be held at Berardinelli Family Funeral Service on May 7th 2019 at 11:00 am with burial at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 28, 2019