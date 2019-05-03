Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FABIOLA (RIVERA) VALDEZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FABIOLA (RIVERA) VALDEZ Fabiola (Rivera) Valdez went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 23, 2019. She will be remembered by her family as a "Super Mom." She was born on April 27, 1933 in Santa Fe, NM to her parents, Adelaido and Celina (Herrera) Rivera. She was married to her loving husband, John J. Valdez for 64 years and raised her 4 children, Gerald, Johanna, Steven, and Ken. She had 19 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Erlinda Casados & Mabel Trujillo. She is survived by her brother, George (Irma) Rivera and many relatives. She was most proud of the accomplishments of her family and was happiest when she was surrounded by them. Her compassion for other people and animals was a quality that was admired by all who knew her. Her faith and love for the Lord will always be remembered. A Celebration of Fabiola's Life will be held at Berardinelli Family Funeral Service on May 7th 2019 at 11:00 am with burial at the Santa Fe National Cemetery, followed by reception at The Light at Mission Viejo Church off Richard's Avenue.

