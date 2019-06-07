FABIOLA (RIVERA) VALDEZ APRIL 27, 1933 - APRIL 23, 2019 Fabiola (Rivera) Valdez went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 23rd 2019. She will be remembered by her family as a "Super Mom." She was born on April 27th, 1933 in Santa Fe, NM and raised by her parents, Adelaido Rivera and Celina (Herrera) Rivera. She was married to her loving husband, John J. Valdez for 64 years and raised her 4 children, Gerald, Johanna, Steven, and Ken. She had 19 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Erlinda and Mabel Trujillo. She is survived by her brother George (Irma) Rivera and many relatives. She was most proud of the accomplishments of her family and was happiest when she was surrounded by them. Her compassion for other people & animals was a quality that was admired by all who knew her. Her faith and love for the Lord will always be remembered. A Celebration of Fabiola's Life will be held at Berardinelli Family Funeral Service on May 7th 2019 at 11:00 am with burial at the Santa Fe National Cemetery, followed by a reception at The Light at Mission Viejo. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on June 8, 2019