FAITH MARIA (LASCUOLA) JOHNSEN Faith Maria (LaScuola) Johnsen, 71, of Santa Fe, NM, passed away Sunday, March 24, after a brief illness. She was born September 1, 1947 in Kansas City, MO, the only child of the late James and Elena LaScuola. Faith graduated from Center HS in Kansas City and attended the University of Missouri - Kansas City. She married Daniel Johnsen in 1968, and they lived together in multiple locations for military service, Kansas City, MO and Garland, TX, before relocating to Santa Fe, NM in 2012. Faith is survived by her husband of 51 years, Daniel, son Christoffer, daughter Katina and partner Kenneth Johnson, and granddaughter Tabitha; sister-in-law Linda Garrett and husband Charles Garrett; brother-in-law David Johnsen and wife Dee Johnsen. Friends and family gathered for celebration of Faith's life at the family home in Santa Fe. Following her wishes, Faith was cremated and her ashes will be interred at a later time.

