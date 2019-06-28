FELICE RODRIGUEZ It's the one year Anniversary for the best mom in the world, Felice Rodriguez. It's only one year now mom, and it feels like only one hour since you left us. Your love, your laughter, your face your wisdom and your amazing sense of humor is tremendously missed and needed. Our lives are truly empty without you're presence. We carry you daily in our thoughts and hearts. We love and miss you so much, mom. Love, Rachael and Family Shannon and Family & Matthew
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on July 6, 2019