FELICIA THAL APRIL 18, 1928 - MAY 14, 2020 How does one begin to describe Felicia Thal and her legacy? Recently, dear friends and family members have shared some of their thoughts: "an extraordinary force," "elegant, regal, strong-willed, rugged, independent, and down to earth all rolled into one," "what a strong and vital woman, " "how does a woman from South Africa who neither rides nor ropes become the New Mexico Cattle Growers' 'Cattleman of the Year' -pure force of character," "endlessly fascinating and very funny," "Felicia was remarkable and lived a remarkable life," "an unbelievable chef and entertainer," "she was a gift to us all," "her gift was hospitality, she'd seduce us with a great meal and plenty of wine and the next thing I knew, I'd bought a Thal ranch bull," "the world won't be the same," "a light has truly gone out in our world," "I expect the Earth's axis has tilted a half a degree as a result of our loss." The themes are consistent: a forceful character, strong-willed, independent, committed to the causes about which she deeply believed, charming, funny, and full of a true love of the joys of life. Felicia was born in Durban, South Africa in the heart of Zulu land, the older child of Saul and Anne Jacobs. Her parents were hoteliers and they built a luxury hotel in Durban, The Cumberland. Felicia was raised there, where she acquired her exquisite taste buds in the kitchens of Italian, French, and Indian chefs. Her parents were spectacular hosts and entertained British royalty that arrived for the holidays to enjoy Durban's sub-tropical weather and the luxurious accommodations of the Cumberland hotel. As a young child, she met her future husband, Alan Thal (who grew up in Cape Town), when mutual friends introduced their families. Alan was studious and serious, so Felicia and her younger sister, Sheila, decided to introduce Alan to mischief as they dissected koi fish from the hotel garden pools and dropped rolls of toilet paper from their third floor suite past the formal dining room windows. Throughout her formative years, Felicia loved to swim in the adjacent Indian Ocean and studied history and ballet. Felicia attended college in Cape Town, where she and Alan began seeing each other regularly. Alan was in medical school. He was a terrific horseman and spent free time competing in steeplechase races and polo competitions. At one point, Felicia was asked to be the timekeeper for the polo matches. She was abruptly fired when Alan's competition realized that she was cheating on timekeeping to give Alan's team the advantage. And thus began a lifelong partnership between Felicia and Alan. The day following Felicia's graduation from college and Alan's graduation from medical school, they were married and enjoyed an exquisite celebration at her parents' hotel. The next day they embarked on an extended voyage to Paris and London, where they experienced luxurious accommodations and entertainment. They arrived in New York City in December 1949 to begin Alan's medical residency at Cornell and their life in the United States. In contrast to the luxurious wedding and honeymoon, Felicia and Alan began life in the US in a tiny 6th floor walkup in Harlem. Felicia had no stove but became a gourmet chef on her "hot plate." The young couple was poor, subsisting on a medical resident's salary, and relying on their parents to help pay their rent but that didn't matter. They had the time of their lives in the Big Apple! Felicia enrolled in graduate school and became a lifelong student and ultimately a scholar of intellectual history: the study of ideas and the development of intellectual advances. Upon Alan's completion of residency, he became a pioneer in heart surgery. The top medical schools were racing to see which would be the first to achieve a successful open-heart surgery. After a short stint at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, Felicia and Alan moved to Minnesota, the premier institution for the advancement of heart surgery at that time. Felicia continued her post-graduate studies, and so much more. It was in Minnesota where Felicia was introduced to football and became a lifelong fan. Felicia also took up golf while in Minnesota, a sport that she enjoyed well into her 80s. Alan and Felicia's social circle included world renowned physicians, Nobel prize winning physicists, accomplished authors, and other intellectuals who enriched Felicia's and Alan's lives. Felicia was continuing to advance her cooking skills, which enhanced by her story-telling gift, made dinner at the Thal's an epic event. Felicia and Alan's daughter, Alyson and son, John, were born in Minnesota. Felicia reminisced that their time in Minnesota was remarkably stimulating and fun- among the best times of her life. The Thals left Minnesota in the early 1960's and moved to Detroit, where Alan became chief of surgery at Wayne State University- the oldest medical school in the country. Alan continued to progress professionally leaving a legacy of advances in surgical and care protocols that continue to be best practices today. And Felicia continued to bolster his career, making friends with academicians and business executives. To further advance Alan's career, the Thals moved to Kansas City in 1967. Alan was the Chairman of the Department of Surgery at the University of Kansas Medical School. Here Felicia and Alan's third child, Doug, was born. Given that Alan was a keen horseman, they bought a small farm and a couple of horses. That quickly evolved to include cattle- a small group of wild steers that didn't stay put, given the poor condition of the farm's fences. The Thals learned the hard way-chasing escaped steers down the road in the middle of the night- that good fences were essential. In the ensuing years, as they learned more about cattle, they purchased their first registered Hereford bull and a small set of registered cows. In 1972, Felicia and Alan decided to make ranching a primary part of their lives. Felicia described Alan as the idea man and herself as the implementer. And so, when Alan asked Felicia to join him in a search for a ranch, she agreed. They searched throughout the country, but both fell in love with northeastern New Mexico and found the ranch of their dreams north of Las Vegas. Alan began practicing medicine in nearby Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Felicia assumed the pioneering role as she built a cattle business, hosted bull sales, took leadership roles in the Cattle Growers' Association, executed a successful healthy beef campaign, increased the membership and financial strength of the Cattle Growers' Association, helped develop the New Mexico Beef Council, became- independent of her husband- the first elected female Cattleman of the Year, and was a founding member of the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum. Throughout her life she continued to enjoy politics and history. She remained an avid football and golf fan and hosted elegant and lively dinner parties. She was a master gardener and produced hearty harvests of fruits and vegetables as well as bountiful flowers in her gardens and green house. She was an amazing character -right to the end- a bold personality that provided us all with a multitude of hilarious stories. Her phenomenal cooking attracted all kinds of ranch wildlife, especially bears, who frequently visited the Thal home. An illustration of her courage: one night, armed only with a bottle of Paul Newman' Cesar salad dressing, she ran a bear out of her kitchen. As she considered the accomplishments and joys of her life, she concluded that her finest accomplishments and her greatest joys were her children, Alyson, a physician in Corrales (Ron); John, a lawyer in Albuquerque who now manages the Thal Ranch (Gayla); and Doug, an equine surgeon in Santa Fe (Kristin). In addition to her children, she is survived by 10 grandchildren; Adam, Amy, Kevin, Kelly, Katy, Alistair, Owen, Alex, Carson, and Russell; 11 great-grandchildren; nieces, Michelle and Katie; and Cousin June Barsalona. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alan; parents; sister, Sheila; and daughter-in-law, Debra. On May 14, 2020, after a short illness, Felicia passed at home, surrounded by her children. She will be laid to rest on at the Thal Ranch, next to Alan. In honor of Felicia, daughter Alyson has established a garden at her medical clinic in Corrales, New Mexico. The family regrets that due to the Covid-19 virus and the Governor's order, a celebration of life has not yet been scheduled. If you would like to be notified of the details when they are determined, please contact John Thal at JSthal55@gmail.com. The family requests that memorial donations be made to the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum, Las Cruces, NM.

